October 9: The World Remembers John Lennon

John Lennon was more than just a musician; he was a voice for peace, love, and change. On October 9, 1985, five years after his tragic death, people gathered in Central Park, New York City, to celebrate his life.

This special place, called "Strawberry Fields," became a memorial for John. It’s a quiet spot, with a mosaic that says “Imagine,” named after one of his most famous songs.

A Look Back at John Lennon’s Career

John Lennon was born in Liverpool, England, in 1940. In the 1960s, he rose to fame as a member of The Beatles, one of the most popular bands in the world. Alongside Paul McCartney, John wrote songs that changed music forever. Songs like "Help!," "All You Need Is Love," and "A Hard Day's Night" became anthems for a generation.

After The Beatles broke up in 1970, John didn’t slow down. He continued to make music, often with his wife, Yoko Ono. His solo work included big hits like "Imagine," a song that became a symbol of hope and peace. John believed in a world where people could live together in harmony, and he used his fame to spread this message.

A Day to Remember

The memorial in Central Park was created thanks to Yoko Ono’s hard work and donations from fans worldwide. On that day in 1985, people from all over the globe came together to celebrate John’s life. It was a peaceful and hopeful event, just like John would have wanted.

Today, visitors still stop by Strawberry Fields to honour John Lennon’s legacy. They leave flowers, sing his songs, and imagine a better world, just like he did.

John Lennon’s music and message live on, reminding us that love and peace are worth fighting for. Whether you’re a Beatles fan or just someone who believes in a better world, John’s memory will always be there to inspire.

Other Notable Rock Events From October 9

1971 - The Who played a small intimate show at the University of Surrey. They invited John Sebastian on stage, who would go on to be the only outside musician to collaborate on stage with The Who.

1976 - The Sex Pistols officially signed to EMI. The relationship would only last three months later due to the bands controversial reputation.

1981 - Prince took the stage as a supporting act for the Rolling Stones show at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. He wore his Controversial bikini briefs and was chased off stage when fans started throwing stuff on stage

1993 - Nirvana hit number one on the US Albums chart for their first album, In Utero.

Rock Birthdays

1940 - John Lennon of The Beatles (Guitar/Vocals)

1944 - John Entwistle of The Who (Bass)

1973 - Terry Balsamo of Evanescence (Guitar)

On This Day In History - October 9

Though it hasn’t always been good news, October 9th is a day rich in musical history. Take a second today to remember the legends we lost, but also the positive events that changed the landscape of the music industry as we know it. Keep on rocking in the free world and I’ll see you again next week!