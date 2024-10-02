October 2: The World Grieves The Loss Of Tom Petty

On October 2, 2017, the world was heartbroken when we lost Tom Petty. At 66 years old, he passed away unexpectedly from an accidental overdose of prescription medications. Even though he was battling health issues he kept performing shows with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Just a week before his death, Tom finished a big tour celebrating 40 years with the Heartbreakers. His final show at the Hollywood Bowl was a perfect tribute to his incredible career. Sadly, no one knew it would be his last performance.

A Career That Rocked Generations

Tom Petty was a true rock icon. He started making music in the 1970s with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and quickly became a favourite for rock fans everywhere. His voice, his lyrics, and his passion for music set him apart from other artists. Songs like “Free Fallin’,” “American Girl,” and “I Won’t Back Down” have been played by generations of fans and are still just as loved today.

Staying True to His Music

One of the coolest things about Tom was his dedication to his craft. Even when the music industry was changing, he stuck to his roots. He didn’t care about making trendy hits—he just wanted to create music that mattered. And boy, did he ever! His career lasted more than 40 years, and he sold millions of albums.

More Than a Heartbreaker

Aside from his work with the Heartbreakers, Tom also joined The Travelling Wilburys, a supergroup that included legends like Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, and George Harrison. It showed just how respected he was in the music world. check out this video on the history of the band:

Tom Petty: The Legacy Lives On

Tom Petty may be gone, but his music will live on forever. His songs remind us to stay strong, keep going, and always be true to ourselves. October 2nd will always be a bittersweet day for fans, but it’s also a time to celebrate the amazing music he left behind.

Other Notable Rock Events From October 2

1967 - Every member of The Grateful Dead were arrested for possession of marijuana.

1970 - Pink Floyd released their fifth studio album, Atom Heart Mother. It would later become the band's first number 1 album in the UK

1982 - Peter Gabriel and Steve Hacket reunited with Genesis for a performance benefiting Peter Gabriel’s WOMAD project.

1983 - Bonnie Tyler hit number one on the US Singles Chart for “Total Eclipse Of The Heart”.

1995 - Oasis released their second album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory.

1996 - A Pearl Jam show in Connecticut was ended due to a Riot in the crowds.

2003 - Courtney Love was picked up on the street by police after a call to police. She was showing signs of being under the influence of drugs and was later rushed to the hospital with a suspected overdose

2004 - Billy Joel married for the third time. He married Kate Lee at his mansion in New York, Kate was 23

Rock Birthdays

1950 - Mike Rutherford of Genesis (Guitar)

1951 - Gordon Sumner, better known as Sting of The Police (Vocals)

1960 - Al Connelly of Glass Tiger (Guitar)

1971 - Jim Root of Slipknot (Guitar)

On This Day In History - October 2

Though it hasn’t always been good news, October 2nd is a day rich in musical history. Take a second today to remember the legends we lost, but also the positive events that changed the landscape of the music industry as we know it. Keep on rocking in the free world and I’ll see you again next week!