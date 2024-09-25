September 25: The Music Landscape Changes When Dave Grohl Auditions For Nirvana

In the world of rock music, some moments change everything. One of those moments happened on September 25, 1990, when Dave Grohl auditioned for Nirvana. But how did he get there? Let’s dive into the story with a focus on that fateful day!

The Search for a New Drummer

Nirvana, a band from Washington State, was already starting to build a name for themselves. Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic had been making music together for a while, but they were having trouble finding the right drummer. After going through a few different ones, they still didn’t have the perfect match.

Enter Dave Grohl.

Who Was Dave Grohl?

Before Nirvana, Dave Grohl was playing drums in a punk band called Scream. He was known for his energetic and hard-hitting drumming. But in 1990, Scream broke up, leaving Dave wondering what his next move would be. That’s when a friend mentioned that Nirvana needed a new drummer, and Dave’s interest was piqued.

The Audition Day: September 25, 1990

On September 25, 1990, Dave flew to Seattle to audition for Nirvana. Excited and nervous, he met Kurt and Krist for the first time. From the moment they started playing together, it was clear something special was happening. Dave’s powerful drumming and perfect sense of rhythm were exactly what the band needed. Kurt and Krist could tell right away that they had found their guy.

They didn’t even need to audition anyone else—Dave Grohl was the perfect fit.

A Perfect Match

With Dave on drums, Nirvana became even stronger. They recorded their iconic album Nevermind shortly after, and the rest is history. The band's raw energy, combined with Dave’s incredible drumming, launched them into the spotlight, forever changing the face of rock music.

The Rest is History

That day in September 1990 not only changed Dave Grohl’s life but also marked a turning point in music history. Nirvana, with Dave on drums, went on to become one of the most influential bands of all time, and Dave became a rock legend in his own right.

Other Notable Rock Events From September 25

1965 - The first episode of The Beatles cartoon aired in the US.

1960 - Eric Clapton joined John Lennon and Ringo Starr to record the song “Cold Turkey”.

1972 - Black Sabbath released Black Sabbath Vol 4.

1980 - Legendary drummer John Bonham passed away at 32 years of age. The Led Zepplin drummer was found dead at Jimmy Page’s house house after a party, the cause of death was determined asphyxiation.

1982 - Queen appeared on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest.

2000 - Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne denied the band's nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. he went on record saying he thought it was meaningless

2017 - Tom Petty and the Heart Breakers played what would turn out to be their final show. The show took place at the Hollywood Bowl in California. A week after the show Tom Petty passed away from an accidental overdose.

Rock Birthdays

1960 - Richie Edwards of The Darkness (Bass)

On This Day In History - September 25

There has certainly been a fair share of excitement throughout the years on September 25. There has been a bit of everything. We sure can’t wait to see what comes next. Keep on rocking in the free world, see you next week.