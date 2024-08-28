August 28: The Beatles Smoke With Bob Dylan For The First Time

In 1964, The Beatles were already the biggest band on the planet. But after meeting Bob Dylan one night after a show in New York, something would happen that would change the foursome forever!

A Wild Night with Bob Dylan

It was August 28, 1964, and The Beatles just finished playing a show at Forest Hills Stadium in New York. After the show, they headed over to a hotel to meet with some friends.

Among those friends was none other than Bob Dylan. It was like a match made in heaven, They all had a tremendous amount of respect for each other. Bob, who loved The Beatles music, had a small misunderstanding about the Fab Four though...

See, Bob had misheard some lyrics in the song "I Want to Hold Your Hand". He thought he heard them say "I get high" instead of "I can't hide" and thought the band was into smoking weed.

The funny part about this is that until that night, The Beatles had never smoked weed. So Bob decided to offer them some from his personal stash! And the band decided to give it a shot.

How They Felt

For the Beatles, smoking weed was a totally new and strange experience. Suddenly, everything seemed a little funnier, a little lighter. They couldn’t stop laughing at the simplest things, like how a lamp looked or how someone walked. It was like they were seeing the world in a new way, and it was all a bit magical.

The Change in Their Music

After that night, the Beatles started smoking weed more often, and it didn’t take long before it started showing up in their music. Their songs became more creative, and they began experimenting with new sounds and deeper lyrics. The change is most noticeable in the albums that followed that night. They weren’t writing simple, catchy pop tunes anymore... they started exploring new ideas and pushing musical boundaries.

Their lyrics got more thoughtful, and the music itself became more complex. It wasn’t just about making hits; they were creating something truly unique.

A New Chapter for the Beatles

Smoking weed didn’t just change their music; it changed how the Beatles saw the world. They became more open-minded and more willing to try new things. This shift helped them create albums like Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, which blew everyone’s minds when it came out. (and is my favourite Beatles album)

That night in New York was the start of something big. It helped the Beatles evolve from a pop band into true musical pioneers.

The night the Beatles first tried weed wasn’t just a funny story, it was a turning point. It opened their minds and set them on a path to create some of the most innovative music ever.

Other Notable Rock Events From August 28

1965 - The Rolling Stones signed a recording deal with Decca Records that would last for 5 years.

1968 - The Beatles started recording “Dear Prudence”. They had to get creative with the layout though, Paul had to play drums because Ringo quit the band a week earlier.

1972 - Alice Cooper’s single “Schools Out” hit number one on the UK singles chart.

1981 - Legendary producer Guy Stevens passed away at 38 years old. He overdosed on prescription drugs that were intended to help with his alcohol dependency. Guy worked with some legendary acts including The Ramones.

2005 - Green Day took home 7 awards at the MTV Awards. One of the awards was Video of the Year for “Boulevard of Broken Dreams”.

2009 - Noel Gallagher announced that he was quitting Oasis. The band announced yesterday that they were returning after 15 years.

Rock Birthdays

1948- Danny Seraphine of Chicago (Drums)

1969 - Jack Black of Tenacious D (Guitar/Vocals)

On This Day In History - August 28

Overall, August 28 was a definitive day for rock history. We saw a lot of things happen that would go on to shape music as we know it today! Keep on rocking in the free world, and I’ll see you next week