August 21: The Doors Start Recording Their Softmore Album

In 1967, The Doors started recording their second album called Strange Days. They had just enjoyed success with their first album, which included big hits like "Break on Through." With that success, they felt the pressure to create something even better.

Recording at Sunset Sound

The Doors began working on Strange Days in May 1967. They recorded it at Sunset Sound Recorders in Los Angeles. They used an 8-track recording system, which was very advanced at the time. This allowed the band to try new things with their music. They even used cool instruments like Moog synthesizers to give some songs a futuristic sound.

Exploring New Themes

The song “Strange Days” was inspired by the feeling of being out of place that many young people had during the 60s. The song talks about how modern life can feel strange and make people feel disconnected. The spooky music and lyrics really capture that mood.

Songs Inspired by Life

“People Are Strange” is another great song on the album. Jim Morrison and Robby Krieger wrote it after Morrison had a bad day. He felt like he didn’t fit in anywhere. Krieger suggested they go for a walk, and during that walk, the lyrics for the song came together. The song speaks to anyone who has ever felt like they don’t belong—a feeling that many people can relate to, even today.

The album also has the song “Love Me Two Times,” a bluesy track written by Krieger. The song is about desire and became one of the album's most popular songs. The band mixed poetry, rock, and blues, pushing the boundaries of what rock music could be.

Legacy of Strange Days

Strange Days was released in September 1967 and was liked by many people. Although it didn’t do as well as their first album, it still helped establish The Doors as one of the most important bands of their time.

Today, Strange Days is a reminder of a time when music was more than just entertainment. It was about expressing the deep, sometimes dark feelings of a generation. The Doors’ willingness to take risks and try new ideas is what makes this album a classic.

