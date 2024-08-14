August 14: The Who Release The Legendary Who’s Next Album

On August 14, 1971, The Who released an album that many believe to be their best ever. Who’s Next wasn’t just any record; it was a game-changer that left a lasting mark on rock music.

The Who had already made a name for themselves in the 60s with hits like "My Generation" and their rock opera Tommy. But with Who’s Next, they took things to a whole new level. The album was originally meant to be part of a larger project called Lifehouse. Which was a rock opera that was supposed to be even bigger and bolder than Tommy. But when that project fell apart, the band used the best songs from it to create Who’s Next.

What makes Who’s Next so special? For starters, it’s packed with powerful songs. The album opens with “Baba O’Riley,” a track that many people know from the first few notes. The song’s blend of synthesizers, drums, and Pete Townshend’s guitar riffs makes it unforgettable. Then there’s “Behind Blue Eyes,” a ballad that shows a more emotional side of The Who. And don't forget about “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” an anthem of rebellion that still resonates today.

Another thing that stands out about Who’s Next is its production. The album was one of the first to really use synthesizers in rock music, which gave it a unique sound for its time. The band worked with producer Glyn Johns, who helped them capture a raw, live feel in the studio. You can hear the energy and passion in every track, making it feel like you’re right there with the band as they play.

Who’s Next was a big hit when it was released. It reached number 4 on the Billboard charts in the United States and number 1 in the United Kingdom. Critics praised the album, calling it a masterpiece of rock music. Over the years, its reputation has only grown, there is no shortage of lists that rank this one among the greatest albums ever.

But Who’s Next isn’t just for rock music historians. Whether you grew up listening to it on vinyl or are discovering it for the first time on streaming, the album is timeless.

In the end, Who’s Next is more than just an album; it’s a piece of rock history that continues to inspire new generations of music lovers. If you haven’t listened to it yet, now is the perfect time to give it a spin. And if you already know it well, maybe it’s time to revisit it and remind yourself why it’s considered one of the greatest albums ever made.

Other Notable Rock Events From August 14

1962 - The Beatles manager, Brian Epstein, and the other three members decided to fire Pete Best from the band. Ringo Starr would go on to replace him as the drummer of the iconic band

1966- Bruce Springsteen sang for The Shadows and The Castiles at a show in New Jersey.

1970- The UK Yorkshire Folk, Jazz, and Blues Fest kicked off with an all-star lineup. The lineup featured The Kinks, Elton John, and Pink Floyd. Unfortunately, Pink Floyd was unable to play due to being stuck at an airport in Paris.

1970- Stephen Stills was found crawling in the hallway of a hotel in San Diego. He was later arrested on suspected drug charges before being released on bail.

1978- The Police released their follow-up single to “Roxanne”. The second single from the band was called “Can’t Stand Losing You”

1993- Freddie Mercury scored his first UK number-one single “Living On My Own”

1995- Legendary rock band, The Foo Fighters made their first appearance on TV. They appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman

2002- The lead singer of Drowning Pool, Dave Williams, was found dead in the tour bus at Ozzfest. It was later discovered that he suffered from heart disease.

Rock Birthdays

1941- David Crosby of The Crosby, Stills & Nash, The Byrds (Guitar)

1948 - Bruce Thomas of Elvis Costello (Bass)

1964 - Keith Howland of Chicago (Guitar)

On This Day In History - August 14

Overall, August 14 is rich in rock history. Between The Beatles adding a new drummer, to The Who releasing an album we will never forget. Let’s see what the future brings for this day! Keep on rocking in the free world!