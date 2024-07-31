July 31: Bruce Springsteen Plays The Longest Show Of His Career

On July 31, 2012, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band played a concert that fans will never forget. It was part of their Wrecking Ball Tour, and it happened at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland. This concert was special for many reasons and is remembered fondly by those who were there.

The Wrecking Ball Tour was to support Springsteen's 17th album, also called "Wrecking Ball." The album had a mix of rock, folk, and even some gospel music. It was praised for its strong lyrics about hard times and staying strong. Fans were excited to hear these new songs live, along with their favourite classics.

The Helsinki show broke records. It was the longest concert Springsteen had ever played, lasting 4 hours and 6 minutes. That's a lot of music! Bruce Springsteen and his band played 33 songs, giving the crowd a huge treat.

One of the best parts of the night was when Springsteen started the show with an acoustic set. He played five songs by himself, which made the start of the concert feel special and close. This was a rare treat for the fans and a great way to start such a long and energetic show.

The E Street Band, known for their great talent and teamwork, was amazing that night. They played with lots of energy and excitement, keeping the audience on their feet and singing along. From "Born to Run" to "Dancing in the Dark," every song was a hit.

A touching moment came when Springsteen paid tribute to his bandmate, Clarence Clemons, who had passed away the year before. Clemons was the legendary saxophone player of the E Street Band. Springsteen's heartfelt words and the band's powerful performance of "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" brought tears to many eyes.

The crowd in Helsinki was fantastic. They sang along to every song, cheered loudly, and created an electric atmosphere. Springsteen enjoyed their energy, and you could tell he was having as much fun as they were.

As the night went on, the energy never went down. The band played hit after hit, and the fans kept dancing and singing. The encore was like a concert in itself, with seven songs that kept the party going.

When the show finally ended, the crowd was tired but happy. They had just seen a historic performance by one of the greatest rock and roll acts ever. For many, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience they would never forget.

July 31, 2012, was a night of incredible music, strong emotions, and unforgettable memories. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band showed why they are legends, giving their all to a crowd that loved every minute. If you ever get the chance to see them live, don't miss it. You might just witness magic like the fans in Helsinki did on that special night.

Other Notable Rock Events From July 31

1967 - A court in London granted Mick Jagger a conditional discharge and dismissed Keith Richards's conviction of smoking cannabis resin at his house.

1968- The Beatles recorded 4 different takes of Paul McCartney singing “Hey Jude”.

1971 - Tragedy struck a show performed by The Who when a security guard was stabbed to death.

1980- At a show in Long Beach Glen Frey and Don Felder of The Eagles got into an argument. They spent the entire show telling each other how they would beat each other up after the show.

Rock Birthdays

1958- Bill Berry of REM (Drums)

1971 - John Lowery of Marilyn Manson (Guitar)

1978- Will Champion of Coldplay (Drums)

On This Day In History - July 24

Overall, July 31 has been a day to remember in rock history. From legendary sets to legacies started, there is lots to celebrate today! Until next time, keep on rocking in the free world!