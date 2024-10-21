Paul Di'Anno, former "Iron Maiden" singer dead at 66

Rockers from around the world are paying tribute to the former lead singer of Iron Maiden, Pual Di'Anno.

The 66-year heavy metal rocker's death was confirmed by his label.

"On behalf of his family, Conquest Music is sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di'Anno. Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66." the statement read.

No official cause of death was given, but he had been struggling with his health.

The statement continued "troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair. Even still, he continued to play shows around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.″

Di'anno sang on Iron Maiden's first two studio albums, 1979's self titled album, and then on 1981's "killers." He also provided lyrics to several tracks.

A short while later, he left the band due to alleged drug use and excessive partying.

He was replaced by current vocalist Bruce Dickinson.

However, Di'anno never stopped making music, having been a part of several bands over the years including Battlezone, Killers, Gogmagog, and many solo projects.

In an interview with Metal Hammer, via Rolling Stone in 2022, Di' anno said he was proud of his contributions to the band.

"The two albums I made with the band were pivotal. Later on in my life when I met Metallica, Pantera, and Sepultura, and they told me that those albums were what got them into music, it made me incredibly proud.” he stated.

Fellow musicians, friends and colleagues have been posting tributes to him since news of his death broke.

Feature image from Conquest Music Via Facebook