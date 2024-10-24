Gussapalooza Artists of the Year: The Manic Boys and Girls Club

Bela and Fernando came by the Rock Studios to talk about their Gussapalooza experience, how they ended up working with producing legend Gavin Brown (Barenaked Ladies, Three Days Grace, Billy Talent, The Trews, The Tragically Hip), and a creepy night in a church converted into a recording studio.

Who are the Manic Boys and Girls Club?

“I don’t want to finish school. I wanna start a band.” No parents find comfort in hearing these words.

The Ferreiras heard this twice. The Manic Boys And Girls Club is a Toronto alt pop/rock duo consisting of siblings Bela and Fernando Ferreira. Raised strict catholics, children of immigrant parents, sent away to live in rural Portugal with their grandmother (who had previously been a catholic nun); The Manic Boys and Girls Club is more than a band. It is an escape from the submissive existence that was the siblings’ reality, an escape from the disposable music packaged for the masses, and an escape for any misfit looking to join the club. With stories to tell, and voices demanding attention, The MBG Club crossed paths with award-winning producer Gavin Brown (Glorious Sons, Billy Talent, Metric) one late night in Toronto. “My sis and I play music, you gotta hear our stuff” was how this relationship and EP were born.

This EP is a collection of five songs recounting the two loners’ experience touring in a van, relationships and bad habits. Blending lush synthesizers with overdriven guitars, The MBG Club successfully take you from an indie dance party to the feeling of an arena filled with an ocean of followers; but most importantly, away from reality for the duration of this debut EP.

Now with the next chapter of songs already complete, just under 150K online streams, over 25K youtube views, multiple international press features, radio promotion in place, pr, and a self-booked tour of the United States for early 2024, The Manic Boys And Girls Club see no downtime in the near future.

What is Gussapalooza?

Gussapolooza started in 2017 as a small backyard event celebrating independent music from Ontario. Fast forward, it’s now a three-day festival with over 50 bands, multiple stages, RV camping, workshops, food trucks, and fun for all ages. It’s more than just performances though; it’s a place where indie artists can network, learn from industry pros, and elevate their careers.

Held in Simcoe County, Gussapolooza brings together musicians, comedians, buskers, and crafters for an awesome festival vibe. It’s all about helping independent artists succeed, offering everything from career advice to professional recording time, video production, and radio play through their award program. If you’re a musician looking to break through, Gussapolooza is the place to be!