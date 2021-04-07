Rumored Towelie Adidas Are Coming
Obviously coming out on April 20th.
Images of a team-up between South Park and Adidas have hit the internet, even though Adidas hasn’t announced the shoe yet, rumors are the shoe is hitting 4/20.
Which character are they commemorating on the unofficial stoner holiday? You already know!
Sneaker blogs Hypebeast and Sole Collector have released the images and the best part is the stash pocket in the tongue of the shoe… for you know… stuff.
【国内近日発売予定】 サウスパーク × アディダス オリジナルス キャンパス 80S “タオリー”(GZ9177)
⇒https://t.co/uJP56vKdeW#sneakerwars #スニーカー #アディダス pic.twitter.com/TqNr7w7Cl7
