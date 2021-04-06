Listen Live

Lay’s Chips Launches 3 New Flavours

Just in time for summer!

There’s really nothing better than sitting on a Barrie beach with a bag of chips. It’s like ‘beach’ and ‘chips’ go hand in hand. Lay’s has launched three new chip flavours just in time for the warmer weather. Behold Lay’s Chile Mango, Wavy Jerk Chicken, and Summer BLT chips.

Even Lay’s hasn’t announced the new flavours but SmartLabel.org had the new summer chips listed. It looks like these will only be available for a limited time so if you see them in Canada, get them. Call me crazy/boring but I always go for the plain chips. Classic is always the best!

Bring on summer!

