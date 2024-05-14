Dave Grohl and Wolfgang VanHalen Pull One Over On An Entire Music Festival

During the Foo Fighters performance at the Rockville music festival in Daytona Beach, Dave Grohl insisted that he could rip an amazing shredding guitar solo. Something Dave is not known for at all…

But then he starts playing the solo from VanHalen’s Eruption… Really well.

Too well.

Nah, it was Eddie’s legacy, Wolfgang Van Halen.

The only frustrating part is that they didn’t even play the whole song!!