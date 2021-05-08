The 24 Hour Window: A Raise-a-thon for Recovery

On May 8th, 2021 The 705 Recovery Community Centre in downtown Barrie is hosting an event called ‘The 24hr Window: a raise-a-thon for recovery’.

Four people will spend 24 hours in the four windows of the Centre’s storefront at 56 Dunlop St W.

To donate or for more information as well as a list of all meetings and events visit the705barrie.com

The 705 Recovery Community Centre in downtown Barrie has been providing abstinence-based programming as a solution for addiction to 200 people per week but is on the verge of closing the doors.