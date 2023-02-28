Rock 95’s own McCully is giving you the chance to play Puppet Master all in the name of raising money for local youth!

“Have you ever wanted to have god-like powers & be able to control someone like a puppet master? But, like, for a good cause? My #MarchMadness4Kids fundraiser is back, where I pledge to eat clean AND exercise every. single. day. of March. That’s 31 straight days of workouts & clean eating, with no days off and no cheat meals. But what exercises will I do? That’s where YOU come in. When you make a donation to the cause of $100 or more, you get to dictate the physical task I have to do for one of those days. It can be tough, it can be funny, it can be inside or outside, it can even involve costumes. As long as I’m not going to get hurt, sick, or breaking the law, I’m up for the challenges. The sky is the limit to what you can creatively come up with to support the Simcoe Muskoka Family Conexxions organization.

So, what will you MAKE ME do? You can issue your challenge by filling out the from below.”

If you’d like to make a donation to McCully’s cause, click here