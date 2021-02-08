The Best Skit From SNL With Host Dan Levy

Photo courtesy of @nbcsnl

Canadian Dan Levy hosted SNL for the first time over the weekend and did a great job, even including his father Eugene in his opening monologue. The writer’s and cast tackled something we were all thinking about this weekend which was having or attending a superbowl party. This skit I thought was the funniest of the night as each character went over how they are being safe as possible, which still isn’t safe enough to host or attend gatherings.

This was how the show opened including an appearance from Eugene Levy.