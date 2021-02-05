Listen Live

Zoom With The Foo Fighters

Are you the BIGGEST and BEST Foo Fighters fan?! Then enter to win a hang out session with the Foo Fighters via Zoom, PLUS take home a vinyl copy of their new album Medicine at Midnight.

By Contests, Uncategorized

They’re one of the biggest bands to span the last 3 decades.

Releasing hit record after hit record!

Headlining major concerts!

And Rock 95 wants to give you a once in a lifetime experience to be our guest on a Zoom call with one of the greatest rock bands of all time!

All you have to do is like & share our Zoom with the Foo Fighters post on our Facebook page.

One lucky FOO’S FAN  will be selected to win a hang out session with the Foo Fighters via Zoom, PLUS take home a vinyl copy of their new album Medicine at Midnight.

Winner will be announced and contacted via Facebook Messenger on Friday February 12th, 2021

 

Related posts

WATCH: Foo Fighters Perform ‘My Hero’ In ‘Austin City Limits’ Performance

WATCH: Dave Grohl Joins A Fan To Perform Cover Of ‘Money For Nothing’

Dave Grohl Tips to the Number of the Beast