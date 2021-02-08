Broadcaster’s Call From When The Streaker Showed Up At The Superbowl

For the casual football Superbowl 55 was a bit of downer, not much scoring and not a close game so not a lot of room for dramatics, however one man decided to spice things up when he stripped down and streaked across the field. When this was happening live, if you were tuned into the TV broadcast — the announcers quickly threw it to commercial break and didn’t mention much of the event. However the radio broadcast decided to call the streaker’s actions as if it were a play.

AUDIO: A fan ran onto the field at #SuperBowl @Kevinharlan & @kurt13warner had the call. It was great. pic.twitter.com/sKAQqrIpfb — Westwood One Sports (@westwood1sports) February 8, 2021

Everyone loves seeing a streaker — cheers for them — then also cheers if they get leveled by a security guard.