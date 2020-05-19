Listen Live

‘Speaking Moistly’ Beer is Now Available…

Courtesy of Stray Dog Brewing Company

By Local, Morning Show, Weird and Wonderful

In honour of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “speaking moistly” moment, an Ottawa brewer has commemorated the event with it’s very own beer.

Stray Dog Brewing Company has created the Moistly Mosaic, which is inspired by Trudeau’s now famous comment.

 

All 3,100 cans sold out in just 72 hours.

This isn’t the only themed item that’s come out of Prime Minister Trudeau’s comment. A Toronto band released a speaking moistly song, there’s also a “speaking moistly” lip balm available from a Toronto-based company and an Ottawa business made t-shirts dedicated to the phrase.

 

