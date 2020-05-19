‘Speaking Moistly’ Beer is Now Available…
Courtesy of Stray Dog Brewing Company
In honour of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “speaking moistly” moment, an Ottawa brewer has commemorated the event with it’s very own beer.
Glad to see @JustinTrudeau shares the view that ‘moist’ is a terrible word and should be banned from our lexicon #cdnpoli #covid pic.twitter.com/JBKxmKkVV8
— John Nick Jeddore (@JohnJeddore) April 7, 2020
Stray Dog Brewing Company has created the Moistly Mosaic, which is inspired by Trudeau’s now famous comment.
View this post on Instagram
NEW BEER RELEASE: Moistly Mosaic (IPA – 7% ABV) This IPA (Isolation Pale Ale) was made with mostly Mosaic hops with just a few droplets of Galaxy. Relatively speaking, it’s moistly bursting with luscious tropical aromatics and flavours. Expect notes of passion fruit, pineapple and citrus that are still pungent from two meters away. Show your true leadership and place your orders today, because missing this beer is truly a terrible image. Please enjoy responsibly and stay safe. We’re all in this together. #613beer #deliciouslylocal #hazyipa #allinthistogether #speakingmoistly
All 3,100 cans sold out in just 72 hours.
This isn’t the only themed item that’s come out of Prime Minister Trudeau’s comment. A Toronto band released a speaking moistly song, there’s also a “speaking moistly” lip balm available from a Toronto-based company and an Ottawa business made t-shirts dedicated to the phrase.