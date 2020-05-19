‘Speaking Moistly’ Beer is Now Available…

In honour of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “speaking moistly” moment, an Ottawa brewer has commemorated the event with it’s very own beer.

Glad to see @JustinTrudeau shares the view that ‘moist’ is a terrible word and should be banned from our lexicon #cdnpoli #covid pic.twitter.com/JBKxmKkVV8 — John Nick Jeddore (@JohnJeddore) April 7, 2020

Stray Dog Brewing Company has created the Moistly Mosaic, which is inspired by Trudeau’s now famous comment.

All 3,100 cans sold out in just 72 hours.

This isn’t the only themed item that’s come out of Prime Minister Trudeau’s comment. A Toronto band released a speaking moistly song, there’s also a “speaking moistly” lip balm available from a Toronto-based company and an Ottawa business made t-shirts dedicated to the phrase.