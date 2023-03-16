5 Local Pubs To Quench Your Thirst This St. Patrick’s Day

Looking for a place to party this weekend? Truthfully, almost every bar or restaurant has something going on. But to help you fully embrace the Irish Spirit, we’ve rounded up 5 great pubs and local places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!

1. Donaleigh’s Irish Public House (28 Dunlop St E, Barrie)

Head to Donaleigh’s Irish Public House for a St. Patrick’s Day weekend filled with Irish food, Irish beer and, Irish Music! They don’t call it the best day of the year for nothing!

Slainte!

2. Malone’s Pint House (118 Bradford St, Barrie)

Up next on our St. Patrick’s Day list is another of Barrie’s Irish pubs. This year, Malone’s Pint House will be celebrating with Eric Kidd and a menu that’s filled with Irish-inspired dishes like Guinness Mussels, Bangers and Champs, Irish Stew, and more.

What a weekend it will be!

3. The Bull & Barrel (901-75 Cedar Pointe Dr, Barrie)

The Bull & Barrel always does St. Paddy’s right. On Friday, March 17, join Clearly Ellis as she performs a set full of Irish favourites. The show starts at 5 PM.

4. The Wheeled Brew Bottle Shop (19 Clapperton St, Barrie)

Enjoy great music and some nice Irish dry stout at The Wheeled Brew Bottle Shop. Celebrations start at 1 PM.

5. The Rec Room (8 N Village Way, Barrie)

Okay … it’s not technically a pub but you won’t want to miss out on all the St. Patrick’s Day fun at the Rec Room. Enjoy green beer, fun games, prizes and live music from Nic Sgaggi starting at 6:30 PM.

Honourable Mention: J’Adore Whisky Tasting (123 Dunlop St E, Barrie)

If you’re looking for a lux way to kick off your St. Patrick’s Day weekend, head on over to J’Adore Fine Cheese, Chocolate & Wine for a private table Irish whisky and cheese tasting.

