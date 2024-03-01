Rock 95 is a proud supporter of Easter Seals Ontario. From helping kids and their families with the cost of mobility and accessibility equipment, to providing fully accessible camp experiences – Easter Seals is breaking down barriers to create a brighter future for all kids, no matter their abilities.

March is Easter Seals Month, if you’re looking for a cause to support or want to make a significant impact by helping the youth in your community become a champion for kids with physical disabilities and make a donation today. For more information and to make a donation click here.