5 St. Patrick’s Day Facts You May Not Know About

St. Patrick’s Day is a cultural and religious holiday celebrated annually on March 17th. While the holiday is traditionally celebrated in Ireland, it has gained worldwide popularity over the years, with millions of people joining in the festivities each year. As the holiday approaches, it’s a great time to learn more about the history, traditions, and fun facts surrounding St. Patrick’s Day.

So let’s take a look at some interesting and lesser-known facts about St. Patrick’s Day that you might not have known before!

But first … why do we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?

Why Do We Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?

St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated in honor of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, who is believed to have died on March 17th in the year 461.

St. Patrick was a Christian missionary credited with bringing Christianity to Ireland. He’s also known for using the three-leafed shamrock to explain the concept of the Holy Trinity to the Irish people.

Over time, St. Patrick’s Day became a religious and cultural holiday in Ireland, and later, it spread to other parts of the world as Irish immigrants brought their traditions with them. Today, St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated as a secular holiday in many countries and has become a day to celebrate Irish culture, heritage, and identity.

It’s a day of joyous celebration and a time to come together with friends and family to honor the rich history and culture of Ireland.

Fact About St Patrick’s Day

What better way is there to start honoring the history and culture of the Irish than taking a look at some facts you may not have known about St. Patrick’s Day? Here are 5 to get you started …

1. St. Patrick Wasn’t Irish

St. Patrick was actually born in Britain, then kidnapped and sold into slavery by Irish Marauders. He escaped back to Britain after six years and became a priest. He then returned to Ireland and is known as the man who brought Christianity to the country.

2. He Wore Blue Not Green

St. Patrick is seen wearing blue vestments in several early artworks. Green was associated with the country later, possibly because of its green countryside. It’s said that we wear green on St. Patrick’s day today to commemorate his use of the shamrock in his teachings.

3. St. Patrick’s Day Used To Be A Dry Holiday In Ireland

Aside from wearing green, the other activity most commonly associated with St. Patty’s day is drinking. But from 1903 to 1970, Irish law declared St. Patrick’s Day a religious observance for the entire country. That meant all the pubs in the country would close on that day.

4. Leprechauns Used to be So Different

St. Patty’s Day leprechauns are mischievous, jolly, little creatures in matching green hats, jackets, and trousers. But the original leprechauns were definitely not friendly. Their first appearance in literature was in an 8th-century poem where they tried to drown a sleeping king. Definitely not jolly …

5. Your Actual Chances of Finding a Four Leaf Clover Are …

1 in 10,000! So you must really be lucky if you happen to spot one!

