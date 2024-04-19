Tender Hearts Leather & lace Gala On-Line Auction

Rock 95 is proud to support the Season Centre for Grieving Children’s 28th Annual Tender Hearts Gala – Leather & Lace, presented by Barrie Harley Davidson, Friday, April 26th at Liberty North.

The Event is sold out, but that doesn’t mean that you can still support their cause and walk away with some awesome prizes like: Limited edition sports jerseys, concert tickets, experiences, autographed memorabilia, green fees, gift cards and so much more.

Click here to see the prizes up for auction and to start the bidding. The bidding closes Saturday April 27th at 6pm.