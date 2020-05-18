‘Mother’ Gets The Isolation Treatment From Roger Waters’ And Band

With seemingly all concerts in 2020 being cancelled, including Roger Waters tour, he enlisted the help from his live band to bring back a Pink Floyd classic, ‘Mother.’ Live music is something the world is missing right now and if anything good has come out of this pandemic, it is the fact that many musicians have taken their talents online allowing much more people to enjoy their talents. This is a nice collaboration and judging by what was said in the video, this could be the first of many.