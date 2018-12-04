Someone Called the Cops on Realistic Clark Griswold Light Display

A Christmas light display in Texas had a few people calling 911 after they thought there was someone in danger. if you’ve seen “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” you likely know the iconic scene where Clark Griswold is left hanging from the roof.

The Heerlein family had their decorations up for about a week before someone called 911 because they thought the dummy hanging perilously from the eaves was a real person. In their defense…it was pretty life-like.

The police showed up at the house after receiving a few calls about the display telling them there was someone hanging from the roof. They didn’t make the Heerlein’s take the display down, but they did add a sign warning people it was just a display.