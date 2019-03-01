ROCK 95 & Impact Live present THE TREWS’ 2nd Annual Winter Meltdown Concert Party with special guests the CARL RUNDOWN BAND Live in Concert at MAVRICKS MUSIC HALL Friday March 1st!

Tickets officially go on sale Friday December 7th at 10am, but Rock 95 is giving you the chance to beat the Box Office all week, just be listening for your chance to win!

Plus we’re giving you an exclusive 24 hour pre-sale starting Thursday December 6th at 10am where you can buy your tickets before they go on sale, and Qualify to WIN a Meet & Greet Concert Experience including Autographed Swag & Photo with THE TREWS! Click here and use Promo Code Rock95.