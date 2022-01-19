Listen Live

Shovelling Exhausted This Poor Guy On His Snow Day

Sounded like Carter Trozzolo didn't enjoy spending hours shovelling his property or anyone else's

By Audio, Funny, Host Blogs

We got an incredible amount of snow on Monday and we actually got ‘lucky’ as Toronto got hammered way worse than us. It was a snow day for central Ontario which should mean a day no work, but Carter Trozzolo in the Toronto area was interviewed by CTV and he gave perhaps one of the most honest interviews.

