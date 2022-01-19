Daniel Radcliffe to play ‘Weird Al’ in A Biopic

Daniel Radcliffe will be stepping into some very funny shoes when he takes on playing “Weird Al” Yankovic in a new biopic for the Roku Channel.

The movie, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” will explore “every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.”

The movie starts filming next month with no release date set. Weird Al co-wrote the script with director Eric Appel.

Things are about to get weird. Daniel Radcliffe is set to star in the all-new feature film WEIRD: The @AlYankovic Story, a Roku Original based on the career of the Grammy-winning musician and pop cultural icon. pic.twitter.com/ZNHOP3eJFv — The Roku Channel (@TheRokuChannel) January 18, 2022

So… I’m making a movie. — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) January 18, 2022

(cover photo via Charlotte Powell flickr)