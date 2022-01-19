Listen Live

Daniel Radcliffe to play ‘Weird Al’ in A Biopic

He's the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Morning Show, Uncategorized

Daniel Radcliffe will be stepping into some very funny shoes when he takes on playing “Weird Al” Yankovic in a new biopic for the Roku Channel.

The movie, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” will explore “every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.”

The movie starts filming next month with no release date set. Weird Al co-wrote the script with director Eric Appel.

(cover photo via Charlotte Powell flickr)

