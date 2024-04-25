Tim Hortons creates a stage musical called ” The Last Timbit”

Tim Hortons is entering the entertainment industry by creating a stage play around the coffee franchise.

“The Last Timbit” is the brainchild of Gut, a marketing firm Tim Hortons hired to create something special for its 60th anniversary.

After some research, the firm secured a playwright, producer, and cast to bring the story together.

The story is loosely based on a true story from Sarnia in 2010, when a snowstorm forced drivers to hunker down at a local Tim Hortons until the weather eased up.

According to the Canadian Press, the musical numbers are earworms, and the first line after the first musical number is “I start my day at Tim Hortons.”

Reports say nobody will dress up and dance like a Timbit, but the show is full of humour and heart.

It his the Elgin Theatre stage in Toronto this June.

Feature image from Tim Hortons Facebook