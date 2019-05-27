Real Estate Mogul Offers Kawhi Leonard Multi-Million Dollar Penthouse if He Stays With the Raptors

Kawhi Leonard loves a deal as much as the next guy. Despite his $94 million contract with the Spurs, he was still driving a 1997 Chevy Tahoe and living in a two bedroom apartment in San Diego.

His tastes have since changed (shown by the $13 million mansion he purchased earlier this year).

He’s a free agent on July 1st, and Toronto is pretty much doing everything they can to keep him with the Raptors from offering him free meals to multi-million-dollar penthouses in downtown Toronto.

A bunch of stores are offering the Ka’wine and Dine. Any restaurant that has this sticker in their window is a place Kawhi can eat free.

Toronto restaurants are pulling out all the stops to try and keep Kawhi with the Raptors. 😂🍽 🎤: @KristenLedlow pic.twitter.com/liCfZx4vRO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 22, 2019

As for the penthouses, he will have a choice between multiple penthouses at the Four Seasons, St. Regis or Carlton Residences in Toronto. Values of these penthouses range from $2 million to $5 million.