Sex Pistols’ Manager’s Son Preps Documentary ‘Wake Up Punk’

The Documentary Will Focus On Joe Corre's Burning of $6 Million Worth Of Punk Memorabilia

Joe Corre, the son of the Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren and designer Vivienne Westwood, has announced he is preparing a documentary called Wake Up Punk.

The film will focus on Corre’s strange celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Sex Pistols’ 1976 single “Anarchy in the U.K.” The song helped push the punk movement forward and to mark the occasion, Corre publicly burned $6 million worth of punk memorabilia, including a rare acetate copy of the single. Nigel Askew will produce and direct the documentary and it will premiere at the Sheffield Doc Festival in June.

Watch the memorabilia-burning video below.

