Celebrate Barrie

Experience, Discover, Inspire!

  • June 1, 2019
  • Centennial Park

Kick off Barrie’s festival season with Celebrate Barrie! Saturday, June 1st at Centennial Park. Discover something new with live entertainment, community displays, local vendors, heritage village, family fun zone, try the rock climbing wall and more! And finish off the day on the beach at the outdoor movie screen with Ghostbusters. For  more details click here

Saturday, June 1st – Centennial Park

Check out the fun for all ages to be had at Celebrate Barrie:

Special Activities
Inflatables, Rock Climbing Wall, & More | 10am-6pm
Sciensational Sssnakes | 10am-6pm
Speaking of Wildlife | 10am-6pm
Vendor Market | 10am-6pm
Science North | 10am-6pm
Heritage Village | 10am-6pm
Community Groups & Activities | 10am-6pm
Nature Play | 10am-6pm
Barrie Fire Display | 10am-4pm
Learn to Skateboard & Scooter | 10am-6pm
Entertainment
Star Stage | 10:30am-6pm
Centennial Park North (near Victoria Street)
FireGuy Busker Show
11am, 1pm, & 3pm
Starlight Cinema Outdoor Film featuring Ghostbusters
Centennial Park at dusk (approximately 9pm)
*Weather permitting (rain date – June 8)

Getting Around – Shuttle & Parking

Shuttle Service
Saturday – 9:30am to 6:00pm
Sunday – 9:00am to 5:30pm

Park at the Bayfield Mall, easily accessed off of Highway 400, and take a FREE ride to Celebrate Barrie and the BNFC Pow Wow! The shuttle bus is accessible and parking at the Bayfield Mall is free. The shuttle stops will be located at:

  • Park ‘n Ride – Barrie Transit stop #203 on Coulter Street behind the Bayfield Mall (Saturday & Sunday)
  • Celebrate Barrie – Victoria Street across from Centennial Park (Saturday only)
  • Pow Wow – Sunnidale Park (Saturday & Sunday)

Waterfront Parking

There’s a variety of parking lots and on-street parking available throughout downtown Barrie and along the waterfront. Waterfront parking is $3/hour ($15 daily maximum) or free with a resident pass. Downtown parking is free on Saturdays and within walking distance of Centennial Park along Barrie’s waterfront trails. For more information and maps of waterfront and downtown parking, visit www.barrie.ca/parking.

 

Celebrate Barrie – June 1st at Centennial Park – presented by the City of Barrie and supported by Alectra and Rock 95.

