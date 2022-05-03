Moviedle: It’s Like Wordle — But Movies

These are hit or miss. Nothing will ever compare to straight-up Wordle, but damn, companies will try. This is extremely difficult to play on your phone, unless you have great eyes, as you start with just 1 second to guess the movie they flip through. It works in the same way Worldle does, you have six attempts to make the correct guess. With each incorrect guess or ‘skip’ the movie clip gets a little longer and makes it a little easier to guess. It won’t catch on like Wordle but it’s worth a try. Click right here.

#Moviedle #2022-05-03

🎥 ⬛️ 🟩 ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️

https://moviedle.app

We got it in two attempts today.