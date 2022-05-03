Ozzy Is On The Road To Recovery From Covid With The Help Of His Phone
It's not Sharon Who Ozzy Wanted To Speak With
Ozzy’s son Jack Osbourne posted a video online about how his father is bouncing back from Covid, and part of what is helping Ozzy is being able to facetime.
Nothing too out of the ordinary right? Well, Ozzy has not been with his wife in isolation and that also means he hasn’t been with his dogs, which are apparently his best mates.
Have a look at the video where Ozzy attempts to interact with his dog over the phone, yet the dog acts like most probably would, and does nothing.
Dad is on the mend and back to FaceTiming the dogs 🤦🏻♂️ Thank you for all the love & support! pic.twitter.com/SssJ1naNzO
— Jack Osbourne (@JackOsbourne) May 1, 2022