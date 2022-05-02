Original Cast from ‘That 70s Show’ to Return for ‘That 90s Show’

The original cast of “That ’70s Show” will be returning to the small (streaming) screen in a new spinoff called “That ’90s Show” on Netflix.

Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama are all reprising their roles. Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman) and Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman) will also be back for the new series.

The only original cast member who won’t be appearing is Danny Masterson who played Hyde. He is currently facing multiple sexual assault allegations.

According to Netflix, the show starts 15 years after the original series finale and follows Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia, in 1995. She goes to visit Eric’s parents in Wisconsin and bonds with a new generation of kids.

No release date has been set.

