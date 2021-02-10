Mishap On A Zoom Courtroom Call — Lawyer Has Cat Filter On

Just when you thought you had seen it all when it came to zoom humour we get a viral video that has a very original laugh in it. There appears to be a judge, and two lawyers on the zoom call and one lawyer has accidently put a Cat filter on his image…not sure how to do even do that, so would be extremely difficult to undo it. Watch the video below and put yourself in the judge’s shoes, would you let things proceed like this?

“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” says lawyer after Zoom filter mishap “I can see that,” responds judge pic.twitter.com/HclKlAUwbM — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) February 9, 2021