WATCH: Miley Cyrus Performs With Billy Idol & Joan Jett At Sunday’s Pre-Show

Miley Cyrus got the party started at Sunday’s big game during the #TikTokTailgate​ Pre-Show for 7,500 vaccinated frontline workers.

She surprised everyone with two special guest appearances: Billy Idol and Joan Jett.

She and Billy Idol performed “Nightcrawling” and “White Wedding.” Check out the performance below:


She and Joan Jett did “Bad Karma”, “Bad Reputation”, and “I Hate Myself for Loving You.” Check it out below:


