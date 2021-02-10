Listen Live

2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominations

Foo Fighters are a shoo-in right?

The list of nominees for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class have been announced and the list may surprise you. A few first time nominees are sure to be a lock like Foo Fighters and Iron Maiden. Some other first time nominees sprinkled in there as well and then some musicians have been nominated up to five previous times — LL Cool J being one of them. Feel like there should be a cap, if you get turned down six times, maybe that should be it?

  • Mary J. Blige (First-time nominee)
  • Kate Bush (Previously nominated in 2018, 2021)
  • Devo (Previously nominated in 2019, 2021)
  • Foo Fighters (First-time nominee)
  • The Go-Go’s (First-time nominee)
  • Iron Maiden (First-time nominee)
  • JAY-Z (First-time nominee)
  • Chaka Khan (Previously nominated in 2016, 2017, 2021)
  • Carole King (Previously nominated in 1989, 2021)
  • Fela Kuti (First time nominee)
  • LL Cool J (Previously nominated in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021)
  • New York Dolls (Previously nominated in 2001, 2021)
  • Rage Against the Machine (Previously nominated in 2018, 2019, 2021)
  • Todd Rundgren (Previously nominated in 2019, 2020, 2021)
  • Tina Turner (Previously nominated in 1987, 2021)
  • Dionne Warwick (First-time nominee)

There is a fan vote that you can participate in here, where you can pick 5 noms everyday up until April 30th.

