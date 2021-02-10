2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominations

Photo courtesy of www.rockhall.com

The list of nominees for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class have been announced and the list may surprise you. A few first time nominees are sure to be a lock like Foo Fighters and Iron Maiden. Some other first time nominees sprinkled in there as well and then some musicians have been nominated up to five previous times — LL Cool J being one of them. Feel like there should be a cap, if you get turned down six times, maybe that should be it?

Mary J. Blige (First-time nominee)

Kate Bush (Previously nominated in 2018, 2021)

Devo (Previously nominated in 2019, 2021)

Foo Fighters (First-time nominee)

The Go-Go’s (First-time nominee)

Iron Maiden (First-time nominee)

JAY-Z (First-time nominee)

Chaka Khan (Previously nominated in 2016, 2017, 2021)

Carole King (Previously nominated in 1989, 2021)

Fela Kuti (First time nominee)

LL Cool J (Previously nominated in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021)

New York Dolls (Previously nominated in 2001, 2021)

Rage Against the Machine (Previously nominated in 2018, 2019, 2021)

Todd Rundgren (Previously nominated in 2019, 2020, 2021)

Tina Turner (Previously nominated in 1987, 2021)

Dionne Warwick (First-time nominee)

There is a fan vote that you can participate in here, where you can pick 5 noms everyday up until April 30th.