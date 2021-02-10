2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominations
Foo Fighters are a shoo-in right?
Photo courtesy of www.rockhall.com
The list of nominees for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class have been announced and the list may surprise you. A few first time nominees are sure to be a lock like Foo Fighters and Iron Maiden. Some other first time nominees sprinkled in there as well and then some musicians have been nominated up to five previous times — LL Cool J being one of them. Feel like there should be a cap, if you get turned down six times, maybe that should be it?
- Mary J. Blige (First-time nominee)
- Kate Bush (Previously nominated in 2018, 2021)
- Devo (Previously nominated in 2019, 2021)
- Foo Fighters (First-time nominee)
- The Go-Go’s (First-time nominee)
- Iron Maiden (First-time nominee)
- JAY-Z (First-time nominee)
- Chaka Khan (Previously nominated in 2016, 2017, 2021)
- Carole King (Previously nominated in 1989, 2021)
- Fela Kuti (First time nominee)
- LL Cool J (Previously nominated in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021)
- New York Dolls (Previously nominated in 2001, 2021)
- Rage Against the Machine (Previously nominated in 2018, 2019, 2021)
- Todd Rundgren (Previously nominated in 2019, 2020, 2021)
- Tina Turner (Previously nominated in 1987, 2021)
- Dionne Warwick (First-time nominee)
There is a fan vote that you can participate in here, where you can pick 5 noms everyday up until April 30th.