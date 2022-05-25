Tom Cruise Takes James Corden On A Top Gun Fuelled Day Trip

Top Gun has been delayed what feels like a dozen times, but they certainly have the hype machine working at full speed as the reviews for the highly anticipated sequel at quite high. It comes in at a whopping 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, ahead of the theatrical release this Friday, May 27th.

With Tom Cruise making his media rounds, he needed a viral video and I think we found the one. Late Late Show host James Corden suits up with Tom Cruise for multiple high flying plane rides where the plane is actually operated by Tom Cruise, who apparently is also a pilot? Unless they pulled some CGI Hollywood tricks (which they definitely could have) it seems like Tom Cruise is actually piloting both of the planes in the video.

James Corden who is reluctantly along for the ride is a perfect match for Tom Cruise who seems to be playing a version of himself something he actually does pretty well if you have seen Tropic Thunder. Top Gun: Maverick arrives this Friday and looks to be the first of the summer blockbusters. Check the video below and see if it’s enough to get sucked in to all the hype.

The Late Late Show with James Corden takes it to the danger zone when Tom Cruise picks up James as his wingman for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the desert where they fly in a vintage fighter plane, get fully inverted in a jet and even play a little volleyball.