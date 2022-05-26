WATCH: Over 1,000 Musicians Honour Taylor Hawkins

Listen Live

If you remember, back in 2015 a group of over 1,000 musicians performed a huge cover of Foo Fighters’ “Learn to Fly” to get the bands attention to ask them to come play a show in Cesena, Italy, which they did.

They’ve continued to perform together and their first performance in almost 3 years happened this past weekend. It was a tribute to Taylor Hawkins.

They played a set to over 50,000 people in Paris, which included the Hawkins tribute, a cover of “My Hero”.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by indie mixtape (@indiemixtape)

That song was actually from the Foo’s 1997 album The Colour And the Shape, which was recorded before Hawkins joined the band. He’s played it over 900 times since he joined though. That’s according to setlist.fm.

