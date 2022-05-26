NSFW: Cynthia Plaster Caster VH1 Segment Resurfaces
In the 8-minute clip Cynthia tells the story of when she casted Jimi Hendrix, and the notoriety the Plaster Casters gained.
The famous groupie that became notorious for plastering the genitalia of some of the greatest rockers was lost on April 21, 2022. That was when a whole new generation had heard Cynthia’s name for the first time, for others they knew exactly what she was about.
Since then a VH1 segment about Cynthia Plaster Caster has resurfaced. Cynthia tells stories of casting rockers and the fame that came with her art form.