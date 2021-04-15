Hero Father Protects Family From Bobcat Attack
What a bobcat toss!
What an insane video of a man just casually loading up his vehicle when his wife is ambushed by a bobcat! She screams, her hero of a husband comes to defend her, find the cat, picks it up in a hold I’ve never seen before and tosses the thing as far as he can. That’s a wild video that only after a few watches I noticed he was packing heat too.
You want the volume on for this but there is an F bomb.
This was a wild 46 seconds pic.twitter.com/jIHQg0G4qU
— Sada (@Evi3Zamora) April 15, 2021