Hero Father Protects Family From Bobcat Attack

What an insane video of a man just casually loading up his vehicle when his wife is ambushed by a bobcat! She screams, her hero of a husband comes to defend her, find the cat, picks it up in a hold I’ve never seen before and tosses the thing as far as he can. That’s a wild video that only after a few watches I noticed he was packing heat too.

You want the volume on for this but there is an F bomb.