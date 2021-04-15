Listen Live

Hero Father Protects Family From Bobcat Attack

What a bobcat toss!

What an insane video of a man just casually loading up his vehicle when his wife is ambushed by a bobcat! She screams, her hero of a husband comes to defend her, find the cat, picks it up in a hold I’ve never seen before and tosses the thing as far as he can. That’s a wild video that only after a few watches I noticed he was packing heat too.

You want the volume on for this but there is an F bomb.

