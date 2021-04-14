Busch Wants To Pay Your Pooch $20k

Busch Beer is in dire need for their latest position, a Chief Tasting Officer. Dog Division.

They promise that while your dog will be responsible for tasting and approving all Busch’s Dog Beer flavours, there’s a salary of $20k, healthcare (pet insurance), and stock options (free Dog Brew).

Along with this, Busch will also donate a dollar from every Dog Brew sale up to $50k to the Best Friends Animal Society.

If you think your dog is a perfect fit for this career, check out this recruitment video!









