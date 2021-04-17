NEW Trews – I Wanna Play

Listen Live

Their new music video is Canadiana icona

The boys have hit a note this one. The Trews released a brand new song this week, I Wanna Play, a pandemic track about all the stuff we wanna do while we’re in lockdown and all the stuff we accomplished. As soon as Colin MacDonald came in talking about jumping on a train and going somewhere that really resonated with me, that need to get up and escape, and maybe there’s a line here that will hit a note with you.

Take a listen, enjoy the super fun video of the guys bustin’ in to create one of the most Canadian music videos, and the PROPS TO THE GUY WHO FLEW THE DRONE!

(P.S. I can see this being a hockey stadium song in the future FOR SURE!)

 



