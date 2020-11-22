Get The Set You Air Drummed To

When you played the air drums along to Fly By Night, Caress of Steel, or 2112 this was the set you pretended to play. Neil Pert picked up this set 1974 and took it to every Rush performance until 1977, when it was sold, then was a prize for a drumming competition and now it’s back at auction.

What comes with it?

Everything. I mean everything.

x 22″ bass drums

6″ tom

8″ tom

10″ tom

12″ tom (These four toms may have been added in 1977 and were not part of the original 1974. Still, they’re here.)

2 x 13″ toms

14″ tom

16″ floor tom

14″ snare

8 x Zildjian cymbals (8-22 inches)

3 x cowbells

5 x temple blocks

2 x Ludwig pedals

a whole whack of hardware

You can check out the auctions page here.