Schitt’s Creek Cast To Embark On Farewell Tour

It’s not quite goodbye for Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek yet. Even though it’s their 5th and final season, this is not the end for us fans! The cast will be going on a North American farewell tour this Spring and Summer, making a stop at Casino Rama on June 27. Pre-sale tickets go on sale March 4 and general public tickets will be available March 6.

Couldn’t say goodbye without saying thank you to all of you. Local venue presale is tomorrow at 10am local time. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time. Hope to see you all there. (More dates to come…) pic.twitter.com/vDnrrrtmLR — dan levy (@danjlevy) March 3, 2020

Casino Rama says, “It will be an interactive evening that promises to be fun and insightful while giving fans an insider’s look into the making of the series. Using clips, behind-the-scenes footage, stories from cast members, and some special surprises, fans will have a chance to engage with the actors and creators of the series.”

“Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell Tour” will be a “live, interactive evening” with series co-creators Eugene and Daniel Levy, and their cast mates Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire and Noah Reid.

The series has achieved many honours including two ACTRA Awards and 18 Canadian Screen Awards. It is the first Canadian comedy series to be nominated for a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Comedy Series and the first to win an MTV Movie & TV Award, winning Best Comedic Performance for Dan Levy last year. It is also the first program from Pop TV to receive Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Main Image via Twitter / @SchittsCreek