Artists Share Tributes To Taylor Hawkins
Chad Smith, Paul McCartney, Rush, and more send outpourings of love.
All week love and tributes have been coming from the music community for the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. The rock community was especially affected because they all worked with Taylor at some point and they had nothing but respect and admiration for the effervescent drummer. That love has been pouring out from everywhere; from interviews to social media posts, there is nothing but well wishes for Taylor’s family and the Foo Fighters.
Here are just a few of the tributes for Taylor in the week since we lost him.
Chad Smith
View this post on Instagram
Tom Morello
View this post on Instagram
Lars Ulrich
View this post on Instagram
Miley Cyrus
View this post on Instagram
Rush
View this post on Instagram
Paul McCartney
View this post on Instagram
Sass Jordan
View this post on Instagram