Artists Share Tributes To Taylor Hawkins

Chad Smith, Paul McCartney, Rush, and more send outpourings of love.

All week love and tributes have been coming from the music community for the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. The rock community was especially affected because they all worked with Taylor at some point and they had nothing but respect and admiration for the effervescent drummer. That love has been pouring out from everywhere; from interviews to social media posts, there is nothing but well wishes for Taylor’s family and the Foo Fighters.

Here are just a few of the tributes for Taylor in the week since we lost him.

Chad Smith

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chad Smith (@chadsmithofficial)


 
Tom Morello

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Morello (@tommorello)


 
Lars Ulrich

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lars Ulrich (@larsulrich)

 
Miley Cyrus

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)


 
Rush

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rush (@rush)


 
Paul McCartney

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney)


 
Sass Jordan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sass Jordan (@sass.jordan)

