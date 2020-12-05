MARKET FOR THE COMMUNITY – SUPPORTING THE ROCK 95 KOOL FM TOY DRIVE

Market for the Community is a fundraising initiative that aims to promote local businesses while raising money for various causes throughout Simcoe County. This holiday season we are encouraging shoppers to support local and shop small while raising money to support the Rock95/KoolFM Toy Drive. All proceeds from the vendor registration fees and donations collected during the market will be donated!

The market will run from 9:00am December 5 until 5:00pm December 6th at www.shopshowcase.ca. Shoppers will be able to browse the participating businesses on this webpage, and from there go directly to their shopping platform. Most businesses will have exclusive promotions and discounts that you can only receive by shopping through the market website!

There will also be a contest for a $50 Mastercard gift card running throughout the duration of the market. For every order placed with our participating businesses, shoppers will be entered into the draw. You just need to send a screenshot of an order confirmation to @marketforthecommunity on Instagram or through messenger on the Facebook event page : https://fb.me/e/3itbMOB8M.

Every order is an entry! The more you shop, the better your chances.

We will be accepting order confirmations until 5:30pm on December 6th and the winner will be announced shortly after.

If you would like to participate as a vendor, applications are open until December 1 at https://form.jotform.com/203214760757051

For more information, please feel free to email us at marketforthecommunity@outlook.com or send us a message on Instagram.