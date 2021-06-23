Rock_Vandal Is Canada’s Heavy Metal Knitter!
Nina takes on the world in the Heavy Metal Knitting Championship!
It’s been two years since the last International Heavy Metal Knitting Championships in Finland, and a group from Japan took the win, but this year the competition is more international than ever before by being broadcast live from around the world, and we Canucks are represented by a Newfoundlander that goes by Rock Vandal.
You can watch and cheer Nina on July 9th here!
Check out some of her creations below!
