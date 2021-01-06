Listen Live

Eric Singer Pays Tribute To Neil Peart At NYE Show

Only the sharp-eyed viewers of the KISS NYE show spotted it.

By Entertainment, Host Blogs, Music, News

If you saw the KISS NYE stream from Dubai, yeah sure, you saw a hell of a KISS show, some record breaking pyrotechnics, but some keen-eyed viewers saw something familiar as well.

The Starman everyone associates with Rush’s 2112 album was on the Eric Singer’s kit during the show, and the reason that you see the Starman is an homage to the great Rush drummer and his drum technician.

Turns our Eric Singer’s drum tech, Lorne Wheaton, used to be Neil Peart’s tech and it was Eric’s idea to give Neil (Boss Bubba) and Lorne himself the nod during the KISS 2020 Goodbye live stream.

You can still check out the stream live from Dubai here.

Related posts

Arkells Get Featured In TSN Hockey Montage As Canada Goes For Gold In World Juniors

Today Marks The 40th Anniversary Of The Death of John Lennon

LISTEN: Miley Cyrus Features Joan Jett & Billy Idol On Her New Rock Album

Get The Set You Air Drummed To

*Watch* Check out this bootleg of Van Halen from 1975

*Watch* Flying Hot Stuff – Ozzy and Donna

WATCH: Queen & Adam Lambert Release ‘Somebody To Love’ Performance Video

Elton John’s ‘Your Song’ Was Released 50 Years Ago Today

‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis Has Become The First ’90s Song To Hit A Billion Streams