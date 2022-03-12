Official YYZ Video Released
Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson become voice actors in the animated video
Rush is getting ready to release a deluxe reissue of the 1981 Moving Pictures album. In celebration, an official video for YYZ was released . The new official video definitely pays homage to the original cover art, filled with Toronto imagery, and tells stories based on the cover of Moving Pictures.
Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee also flex their voice acting skills, playing oblivious cops at the 4:29 mark.